Modi's estranged wife Jashodaben suffers accident on Rajasthan highway

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's estranged wife Jashodaben suffered minor injuries in an accident near Katunda on the Kota-Chittorgarh four-lane road in Begu, Rajasthan, on Wednesday morning.

She was rushed to a medical facility in Chittorgarh.

"Jashodaben has sustained some minor injuries and is out of danger. She has been admitted to district hospital Chittorgarh," said Rajesh Rajora, Circle Officer, Begrun.

Jashodaben was returning to Gujarat after visiting relatives in Baran district near Kota and was travelling in an Innova.

The car was hit by a trailer truck around 10 am.

"A case will be registered again the unidentified truck driver," Rajora also said.

Vasantbhai Modi, one of the relatives and incidentally also the driver of the car, succumbed to injuries.