Forces successful in thwarting ISIS presence in J&K

New Delhi: In what may well be a significant achievement for security and intelligence agencies, terror outfit Islamic State (ISIS) has not been made to make any significant inroads into the Kashmir Valley.

State home minister Hansraj Ahir informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that last year, one incident related to ISIS was reported from the Valley where slogans were shouted in support of the terror outfit.

The incident was reported last November from Srinagar.

Top intelligence sources claimed that ISIS has been making sustained efforts to increase its footprint in the country specially with increasing use of the social media. However, Indian security agencies have been able to successfully neutralise ISIS’ efforts, specially in the Valley due to which it has not been able to make any presence in terror activities in the region.

“Our agencies which is closely monitoring ISIS activities on social media have managed to either block or delete a lot of material on these platforms which are aimed at attracting the youth in the Valley.

“The trend continues in other parts of the country also due to which apart from the Valley also ISIS does not have significant presence despite sustained efforts in the country,” a senior intelligence official said.

Meanwhile, the government also informed Parliament that there was a marginal increase from 454 to 515 in infiltration cases last year, but significantly the number of militants killed last year by security forces also registered an increase from 45 in 2016 to 75 in 2017.