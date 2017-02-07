The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 07, 2017 | Last Update : 01:51 PM IST

India, All India

UP: School teacher 'strips girls, make them parade' for not finishing homework

ANI
Published : Feb 7, 2017, 12:54 pm IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2017, 12:54 pm IST

The picture of girls in semi-nude condition was also taken by mobile phone.

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra made students of class eight parade in semi-nude condition as a punishment for not completing their home work. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra made students of class eight parade in semi-nude condition as a punishment for not completing their home work. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Sonbhadra: In a shameful act, a teacher of Girls Junior High School in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra made students of class eight parade in semi-nude condition as a punishment for not completing their home work.

According to reports, the head teacher Meena Singh in order to punish the girls for not doing their homework allegedly stripped them and asked them to parade in semi-nude condition on school compound for two hours on Saturday.

The picture of girls in semi-nude condition was also taken by mobile phone.

Moreover Meena Sindh threatened to leak the video if they do not complete their home work.

After knowing this inhuman act the parents of girls reported the incident to the district magistrate requesting him for appropriate action in this regard.

After the incident was reported, district magistrate said the teacher has been suspended with immediate effect, and further departmental investigation is on.

Tags: teacher, girls, strip naked, parade naked
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Women with more than 10 sexual partners may be infertile

2

'Be humble, ignore everything else': Kareena's advice to son Taimur

3

News anchor decoding emoji code language is hilarious

4

Video | Meteor over Lake Michigan lights up sky in several states

5

It's a wrap! Team Tubelight wraps up shoot

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

India art fair features spectacular works of contemporary art

Peruvians sing, dance and food to celebrate the appearance of the Lady of Candelaria

Peru celebrates La Candelaria cultural festival

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

Food-inspired handbags that will give you hunger pangs

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham