Theft at Kailash Satyarthi's Delhi home, Nobel Prize stolen

New Delhi: The Nobel Prize of nobel laureate and social activist Kailash Satyarthi was found stolen on Tuesday morning.

The theft took place at Satyarthi's residence on Monday night.

Many important and valuable things including his Nobel Prize were found to be stolen.

A case will be registered in the Kalkaji Police Station in this regard.

Satyarthi is a renowned Indian child rights activist and the winner of Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

He is the founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), an organization dedicated towards the eradication of child labor and rehabilitation of the rescued former child workers.