SC to hear petition on rights of women

The hearing will address discriminatory religious practices prevailing in the Muslim, Parsi and Dawoodi Bohra communities.

New Delhi: Beginning January 13, a nine-judge constitution bench will hear a reference relating to women’s right to equality vis-a-vis essential religious practices under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

The five-judge constitution bench made the reference to a larger seven-judge bench while hearing a batch of petitions, seeking reconsideration of the top court’s 2018 verdict permitting women of all ages in Lord Ayyappa’s Sabrimala temple.

The top court, vide its November 14, 2019 order, referred to the seven-judge constitution bench the question of entry of menstruating women aged 10 to 50 years in Lord Ayyappa’s Sabarimala temple, and issues relating to discriminatory religious practices in the Muslim, Parsi and Dawoodi Bohra communities.

However, as per the notice issued by the top court registry Monday, the matter will now be heard by a constitution bench of nine judges.