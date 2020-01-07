Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020 | Last Update : 03:24 AM IST

India, All India

SC to hear petition on rights of women

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Jan 7, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2020, 2:05 am IST

The hearing will address discriminatory religious practices prevailing in the Muslim, Parsi and Dawoodi Bohra communities.

Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: Beginning January 13, a nine-judge constitution bench will hear a reference relating to women’s right to equality vis-a-vis essential religious practices under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

The hearing will address discriminatory religious practices prevailing in the Muslim, Parsi and Dawoodi Bohra communities. According to a notice issued by the top court registry Monday, a nine-judge constitution bench will begin hearing.

The five-judge constitution bench made the reference to a larger seven-judge bench while hearing a batch of petitions, seeking reconsideration of the top court’s 2018 verdict permitting women of all ages in Lord Ayyappa’s Sabrimala temple.

The top court, vide its November 14, 2019 order, referred to the seven-judge constitution bench the question of entry of menstruating women aged 10 to 50 years in Lord Ayyappa’s Sabarimala temple, and issues relating to discriminatory religious practices in the Muslim, Parsi and Dawoodi Bohra communities.

However, as per the notice issued by the top court registry Monday, the matter will now be heard by a constitution bench of nine judges.

Tags: supreme court of india

Latest From India

The most fascinating session was ‘Transparent Critiquing’ in which four dancers volunteered to create their work

The highs of a historic 39th Natya Kala Conference: A hard act to emulate

Gargy Nayak

Noted Odissi dancer wins national bodybuilding title

The CBI had received information that 51 current accounts of 48 firms were opened in four branches of these banks “solely for effecting outward remittances” to the tune of Rs 1,038.34 crore, the officials said.

Black money: 51 firms booked by CBI

Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar BJP to intensify pro-CAA campaign

MOST POPULAR

1

Netflix India has dished out the best tweet of 2020 and it has gone absolutely viral

2

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

3

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

4

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

5

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham