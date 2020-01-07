Posters proclaiming 'no-drone-zone' put up around Taj Mahal in four languages

Most recently in November, police had taken 5 Russian touri.sts into custody for flying a drone near Mehtab Bagh.

The posters have been put up in English, Hindi, Russian and Chinese so that the maximum number of tourists, both Indian and international, can be made aware of the restrictions. (Photo: ANI)

Agra: Posters proclaiming the historic Taj Mahal complex a 'no-drone zone', in four languages, were put in the area by the police on Monday, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Botre Rohan Pramod.

"We had received complaints that tourists use drones to capture the top view of Taj Mahal disregarding the Supreme Court guidelines. This, however, is prohibited, and therefore we have put up the flexes in four languages," Pramod told ANI on Monday.

The posters have been put up in English, Hindi, Russian and Chinese so that the maximum number of tourists, both Indian and international, can be made aware of the restrictions.

Most recently in November, police had taken 5 Russian tourists into custody for flying a drone near Mehtab Bagh in the vicinity of Taj Mahal.

The officials had then said that they were planning to put such posters around the Taj to warn tourists.