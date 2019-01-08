Rajya Sabha session extended till Wednesday for 'quota for upper caste' bill

The proposed bill was approved by the Union Cabinet this afternoon in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: The ongoing winter session of the Rajya Sabha has been extended by a day till Wednesday as the government hopes to introduce and get constitutional amendment bill passed that will allow it bring the proposed 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections under the general category.

Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot is expected to introduce the bill in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. “Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution will have to be amended for implementation of the decision,” news agency PTI quoted government sources as saying.

The House, which has not been functioning properly due to disruptions caused by opposition parties, has a number of key legislation pending before it, including the Triple Talaq Bill.

The winter session began on December 11.

