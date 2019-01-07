The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 07, 2019 | Last Update : 09:01 PM IST

India, All India

In phone call, PM Modi, Putin discuss bilateral issues, vow to fight terrorism

PTI
Published : Jan 7, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2019, 8:20 pm IST

Putin also wished PM Modi success in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Russian diplomatic sources said.

Russian president Vladimir Putin invited PM Modi to take part in Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019 as a main guest, sources said. (Photo: File | MEAIndia Twitter)
 Russian president Vladimir Putin invited PM Modi to take part in Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019 as a main guest, sources said. (Photo: File | MEAIndia Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation on Monday during which they focused on key bilateral and international issues and resolved to step up cooperation in dealing with terrorism, diplomatic sources said.

Putin also wished PM Modi success in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Russian diplomatic sources said. The leaders confirmed their mutual willingness to increase cooperation in fighting against international terrorism and solving other pressing world issues, they said.

The conversation focused mainly on bilateral cooperation and current international issues, they said.

During the conversation, the Russian president invited Modi to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019 as a main guest, the sources said.

The leaders also warmly congratulated each other on the New Year.

Tags: indo-russia ties, eastern economic forum, pm modi, vladimir putin
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's how your boarding pass picture on social media could besome a nightmare

2

Acer launches convertible gaming notebook Predator Triton 900

3

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

4

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

5

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham