The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 07, 2019 | Last Update : 12:14 PM IST

India, All India

Girls forced to dance on vulgar songs, have sex: CBI on Muzaffarpur shelter

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 7, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2019, 10:26 am IST

Thakur used to beat the girls on their private parts if they refused to have sex with guests.

With Thakur, 20 others have been accused, including the staff, been charged with serious crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). (Photo: File)
 With Thakur, 20 others have been accused, including the staff, been charged with serious crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). (Photo: File)

Patna: Young girls were forced to dance to vulgar songs, sedated and raped at the government-run shelter in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The shelter home is being investigated by the CBI for a massive sex scandal with links to influential politicians and bureaucrats.

CBI in their 73-page chargesheet against Brajesh Thakur, main accused in the shelter scandal revealed the details.

The chargesheet was filed before the special POCSO court of additional district judge RP Tiwari on December 19.

With Thakur, 20 others have been accused, including the staff, been charged with serious crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

As per the chargesheet, girls were forced to wear revealing clothes, dance to “Bhojpuri songs”, drugged and raped in a sedated state by the “guests” of Thakur. Thakur used to beat the girls on their private parts if they refused to have sex with guests.

“Those refusing to entertain the guests were offered only roti and salt at night, while those who danced were given good food,” noted the chargesheet.

The sexual exploitation of girls in the government-run shelter was revealed in a report by TISS.

Medical tests revealed that out of 42, 34 girls were sexually assaulted. The Muzaffarpur municipal corporation has now razed the shelter home.

According to the Supreme Court, Thakur is “a very influential man” and recommended shifting him to a jail outside the state to prevent any “obstruction to ongoing probe”.

Tags: brajesh thakur, pocso act, muzaffarpur shelter case, crime against women, rape
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

2

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

3

CES 2019: Huawei taps new growth with new server chipset launch

4

CES 2019: Apple, Samsung to distribute iTunes on its Smart TVs

5

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham