The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 07, 2019 | Last Update : 09:01 PM IST

India, All India

‘Poll gimmick’: Congress slams Centre’s 'quota for upper caste' move

PTI
Published : Jan 7, 2019, 7:37 pm IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2019, 8:41 pm IST

Congress accused Centre of misleading country as it did not have requisite majority to get Constitutional amendment passed in Parliament.

'Why did you not think of this for four years and eight months? So obviously thought of as election gimmick three months before the model code,' Congress' Abhishek Singhvi said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'Why did you not think of this for four years and eight months? So obviously thought of as election gimmick three months before the model code,' Congress' Abhishek Singhvi said. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday described the government's decision of quota for economically backward sections in the general category as an "election gimmick" to fool the people and a proof of BJP's "fear" of losing Lok Sabha polls.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi accused the government of "posturing" and misleading the country as it did not have the requisite majority to get a Constitutional amendment passed in Parliament.

The opposition party also questioned the timing of the move, saying the government did not think about it for four years and eight months and has announced it just months before the model code of conduct comes into effect.

"Why did you not think of this for four years and eight months? So obviously thought of as election gimmick three months before the model code. You know that you cannot exceed 50 per cent maxima so it is done only to posture that you tried," he said in a tweet.

"The forward reservation is a gimmick to fool people. They are only misleading the nation," he said, adding that the Balaji verdict with 50 per cent maxima continues to be the law.

"Modi and the BJP clearly think that Indian public eats grass. Crass politicisation. Proof positive of fear and certainty losing 2019," he said on Twitter.

He said Tamil Nadu is an exception and an aberration, as the challenge is pending in the Supreme Court. He said PM Modi never did this in the last four to five years and has no majority to get the quota bill passed. He added that similar laws by Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan on quota have also been struck down as they exceeded 50 per cent reservation limit.

Singhvi said the Balaji verdict has put the fundamental rule of equality limiting exception to 50 per cent, which was reiterated in the Indira Sawhney case and the recent Nagaraj review has not changed this basic principle.

The Union Cabinet has approved 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward section in the general category, sources said on Monday.

The government is likely to bring a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Tuesday, they said, adding that the quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation. This section doesn't get reservation as of now.

Tags: congress, quota for general category, 2019 lok sabha polls, abhishek singhvi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's how your boarding pass picture on social media could besome a nightmare

2

Acer launches convertible gaming notebook Predator Triton 900

3

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

4

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

5

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham