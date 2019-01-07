The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 07, 2019 | Last Update : 03:55 PM IST

India, All India

‘Cong deviated from tradition’: BJP to contest MP Assembly Speaker election

PTI
Published : Jan 7, 2019, 3:25 pm IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2019, 3:25 pm IST

BJP fielded ex-minister and Harsud MLA Vijay Shah, alleging Congress 'deviated from the tradition in appointing the pro tem speaker'.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath said, 'I welcome their (BJP's) decision. Everything will be clear tomorrow (Tuesday),' (Photo: File | PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath said, 'I welcome their (BJP's) decision. Everything will be clear tomorrow (Tuesday),' (Photo: File | PTI)

Bhopal: The opposition BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Monday entered the race for the post of state Legislative Assembly Speaker even as the ruling Congress' candidate filed his nomination for it.

While Chief Minister Kamal Nath welcomed the BJP's decision, a state minister said he was hopeful that the opposition party will withdraw its candidate as the state had the tradition of electing the speaker unanimously.

The election for the speaker's post, if needed, would be held on Tuesday.

Congress' N P Prajapati, the MLA from Gotegaon, filed his nomination for the post at the Assembly secretariat. The BJP fielded former minister and Harsud MLA Vijay Shah, alleging that the Congress "deviated from the tradition in appointing the pro tem speaker".

Shah, accompanied by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders, also filed his nomination papers at the Assembly secretariat.

"Democracy is run by tradition. Madhya Pradesh has a long history of tradition. But, Congress has deviated from the established traditions. The senior-most MLA (in the newly elected Assembly) should have been appointed as speaker, irrespective of his/her party," BJP's MP unit chief Rakesh Singh told reporters at the state party headquarters in Bhopal.

He pointed out that newly-elected Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the senior-most member of Parliament, was the Lok Sabha's pro tem speaker.

However, Nath welcomed the BJP's decision to field its candidate for the speaker's post. "I welcome their (BJP's) decision. Everything will be clear tomorrow (Tuesday)," the chief minister told reporters when asked to comment on the matter.

Asked about allegations that the Congress deviated from tradition in appointing the senior-most MLA as pro tem speaker, Nath said he does not want any lessons on the issue from them (BJP).

Meanwhile, state Public Relations Minister P C Sharma expressed hope that the BJP will withdraw its candidate. "It has been a tradition in MP to elect the speaker unanimously. I hope the BJP will withdraw its candidate," Sharma said.

Tags: bjp, madhya pradesh assembly, congress, kamal nath
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

2

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

3

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

4

CES 2019: Huawei taps new growth with new server chipset launch

5

CES 2019: Apple, Samsung to distribute iTunes on its Smart TVs

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham