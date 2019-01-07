The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 07, 2019 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

India, All India

Asom Gana Parishad snaps ties with BJP over Citizenship Bill

PTI
Published : Jan 7, 2019, 5:25 pm IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2019, 5:25 pm IST

The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The announcement followed AGP leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta's statement that party would withdraw support to Assam govt if Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in passed by Lok Sabha. (Photo: File | PTI)
Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Monday withdrew its support to ruling BJP in Assam over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, AGP president and minister Atul Bora said.

The decision followed an AGP delegation's meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, who asserted that the government will ensure its passage in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Bora said.

"We made a last ditch attempt today to convince the Centre not to pass the Bill. But Singh told us clearly that it will be passed in Lok Sabha tomorrow. After this, there is no question of remaining in the alliance," Bora said in New Delhi after meeting the home minister.

The announcement followed AGP leader and former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta's statement that the party would withdraw support to the government in the state if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in passed by Lok Sabha.

The bill seeks to amend Citizenship Act 1955 to grant Indian nationality to people from minority communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 even if they don't possess any proper document.

The bill has been opposed by a large section of people and organisations in the Northeast. The Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI (M) and a few other parties have been steadfastly opposing the bill claiming that citizenship can't be given on the basis of religion and that it is unconstitutional.

Tags: asom gana parishad, citizenship amendment bill, agp-bjp alliance
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

