Monday, Jan 07, 2019 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

India, All India

2 sisters found hanging from tree in UP, cops say mother scolded them

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 7, 2019, 9:19 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2019, 9:19 am IST

'We're being told they were thrashed by their mother for not giving fodder to their cattle. The bodies were sent for autopsy,' police said.

According to their family members said that the sisters had gone out on Saturday and were scolded by their mother when they returned home. (Representional Image)
 According to their family members said that the sisters had gone out on Saturday and were scolded by their mother when they returned home. (Representional Image)

Sambhal: Two teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Sunday. The police said that they were thrashed by their mother a day before.

According to their family members said that the sisters had gone out on Saturday and were scolded by their mother when they returned home.

"We're being told they were thrashed by their mother for not giving fodder to their cattle. The bodies were sent for autopsy," a police officer said.

In October 2018, a 15-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri.

In 2014, two teenage sisters were allegedly gang-raped and later hanged from a tree in western Uttar Pradesh's Badaun.

