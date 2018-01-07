The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 08, 2018 | Last Update : 06:27 AM IST

India, All India

Indore school bus accident: Police arrests 3, including DPS official

PTI
Published : Jan 7, 2018, 6:38 pm IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2018, 6:38 pm IST

The ghastly mishap occurred when the speeding school bus rammed into a truck killing four students.

The incident had occurred when the driver lost control of the bus, which broke the divider and entered a parallel lane, before colliding head-on with the truck. (Photo: File)
 The incident had occurred when the driver lost control of the bus, which broke the divider and entered a parallel lane, before colliding head-on with the truck. (Photo: File)

Indore: A Delhi Public School official was among three persons arrested by police in connection with the death of four students in a road accident in Indore on January 5 and were booked for culpable homicide.

The ghastly mishap occurred at the Kanadiya bypass when the speeding school bus rammed into a truck on Friday, killing four students and the bus driver, Rahul Sisodia.

A faulty speed governor device installed on the bus is suspected to be the cause behind the accident.

"Police yesterday arrested Delhi Public School (DPS) Transport Officer Chaitanya Kumawat, Suvidha Auto Gas director Neeraj Agnihotri and its staffer Jalaj Meshram," Additional Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Rai said on Sunday.

The trio have been booked under the section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC over the malfunction of the speed governor installed in the ill-fated bus.

The incident had occurred when Sisodia lost control of the bus, which broke the divider and entered a parallel lane, before colliding head-on with the truck.

Four students, aged between six and 12 years, and the bus driver died in the incident, while nine other students and the driver's assistant were injured.

Six of the injured students are in critical condition.

As per preliminary investigation, though Suvidha Auto was not authorised to install the speed governor in the school bus, it did so illegally.

Speed Governor is a device which can limit the vehicle speed to a preset limit, thus improving vehicle efficiency and road safety.

Rai said Suvidha Auto prima facie procured a fitness certificate from Transport department on forged documents.

He said the school bus was running at the speed of more than 60 km per hour when it crashed into the truck.

As per a Transport department rule, speed governors should restrict the speed of school buses at 40 km per hour, the officer said.

He said more charges were likely to be slapped against the accused trio during the course of investigation.

Officials suspect that a serious technical problem in the vehicle's steering or carelessness on the part of the driver had led to the accident.

DPS Indore principal Sudarshan Sonar had claimed that the ill-fated bus was fully fit to run on the roads.

The 34-seater bus was issued a fitness certificate on December 26, 2017 (10 days before the accident) and it was valid till December 25, 2018.

Tags: indore bus accident, delhi public school, dps official arrested, 3 people arrested
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

MOST POPULAR

1

Akshay Kumar's PadMan to release as per schedule, likely to clash with Padmavati

2

NASA: John Young, the legendary Space Shuttle astronaut dies at 87

3

Ironical: Did Taapsee, said to be dating an athlete, just take a dig at Virushka’s wedding?

4

The moment when Dhoni, Raina, Jadeja signed CSK contracts

5

Less sleep is linked to anxiety and depression

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham