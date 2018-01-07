The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 07, 2018 | Last Update : 06:21 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi court fines AAP leader Ashutosh Rs 10k for ‘trying to derail’ DDCA case

PTI
Published : Jan 7, 2018, 3:59 pm IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2018, 4:07 pm IST

The court said that the AAP leader moved the application even though he did not have even a 'slight discomfiture in English'.

The AAP leaders had accused Jaitley of financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) of which he was the president from 2000 to 2013, leading the minister to lodge defamation cases against them. (Photo: PTI)
 The AAP leaders had accused Jaitley of financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) of which he was the president from 2000 to 2013, leading the minister to lodge defamation cases against them. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court has imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on AAP leader Ashutosh for "trying to derail the proceedings" in a criminal defamation case filed against him by Arun Jaitley by seeking re-recording of the senior BJP leader's statement in Hindi.

The court said that the AAP leader moved the application even though he did not have even a "slight discomfiture in English".

Jaitley had filed the criminal defamation case in 2015 against Ashutosh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders -- Kumar Vishwas, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpai -- for allegedly making false statements accusing financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) of which the BJP leader was the president from 2000 to 2013.

While dismissing Ashutosh's plea, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat said that the AAP leader's application was "an attempt to derail the proceedings of the case and waste precious time of the court".

"The present application seems to be nothing but an attempt to derail the proceedings of the case and waste precious time of the court having moved with no serious or real purpose. First of all, neither the applicant (Ashutosh) nor his pleader (advocate) can be said to be having even a slight discomfiture in English language. The applicant is author of well known book in English titled as 'Anna: 13 Days That Awakened India' and he can be seen giving interviews in English fay in and day out on English News Channels and elsewhere," the court said.

It noted that the present application itself was written in English.

The court also noted that the recording of evidence in Hindi was not possible due to infrastructural and technical bottlenecks since the computers being used supported only English software.

"The application has been filed to protract the proceedings and is dismissed with a cost of Rs 10,000," it said, directing to deposit the amount with the 'Army Welfare Fund Battle Causalities'.

The application was opposed by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra and advocate Manoj Taneja on behalf of Jaitley.

Jaitley had earlier charged all the accused persons with making a series of false, scandalous and defamatory allegations, with regard to alleged controversy, claiming that it had adversely affected his reputation.

The AAP leaders had accused Jaitley of financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) of which he was the president from 2000 to 2013, leading the minister to lodge defamation cases against them.

All the six accused were on March 25, last year put on trial in the case. The notice was framed against the accused under section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC to which they had pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Jaitley had filed the complaint alleging that the accused had defamed him.

A civil defamation suit was also filed by Jaitley before the Delhi High Court in the matter seeking Rs 10 crore as damages.

Tags: aap, ashutosh, arvind kejriwal, arun jaitley, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Akshay Kumar's PadMan to release as per schedule, likely to clash with Padmavati

2

NASA: John Young, the legendary Space Shuttle astronaut dies at 87

3

Ironical: Did Taapsee, said to be dating an athlete, just take a dig at Virushka’s wedding?

4

The moment when Dhoni, Raina, Jadeja signed CSK contracts

5

Less sleep is linked to anxiety and depression

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham