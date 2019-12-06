Friday, Dec 06, 2019 | Last Update : 10:48 AM IST

India, All India

Set ablaze by accused, rape survivor being treated at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 6, 2019, 9:03 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2019, 9:03 am IST

She walked nearly a kilometre screaming for help before a witness saw her and informed police in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao.

She would be under the observation of Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital. (Representational Image)
 She would be under the observation of Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital. (Representational Image)

Lucknow: On Thursday morning, a 23-year-old UP woman was set on fire by the men she had accused of rape, is being treated in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after she was airlifted from Lucknow. She suffered 90 per cent burns and is critical.

A “green corridor” was provided by the Delhi Police to ensure hindrance-free movement of the ambulance that carried her from the airport to the hospital. The 13-kilometre distance was covered in 18 minutes, a release by the Delhi Police said.

“We have set up a dedicated ICU room for the patient. A team of doctors would be monitoring her health condition,” Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent at Safdarjung Hospital, told PTI.

She would be under the observation of Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital.

In her statement to Subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Daya Shankar Pathak at the Unnao district hospital, she said the men accosted her at Gaura crossing and asked her to withdraw the case. When she refused, they first hit her on the head and attacked her with a knife and as she fell, they poured petrol and set her on fire, reported Hindustan Times.

She walked nearly a kilometre screaming for help before a witness saw her and informed police in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao. She was on her way to a local court for a hearing on her rape case.

After dialling the emergency 112 helpline, the witness held his mobile phone on speaker so that the badly burnt woman could speak to the police.

The police said woman's five attackers included the two men she had accused of raping her. One of them had been missing and the other was released on bail last week, they added.

One of the eye witness said: "We saw her coming towards us, screaming for help. She had been set on fire. We were scared. She had walked for nearly one km before she reached us."

In March, the woman had filed a FIR against two men accusing them of raping her and filming the act. The FIR was filed in the neighbouring Rae Bareli district reportedly after the intervention of a local court.

According to a NDTV report, a senior police official said: "In her FIR, the woman said that one of the two accused was in a relationship with her in 2018 but he physically exploited her, lured her with a marriage proposal. Later, he refused to get married and raped her with another friend."

"One of the accused was sent to jail. He was released on bail on November 30. The two men set the 23-year-old afire to take revenge," he added.

The incident came just days after Hyderabad veterinarian’s rape and murder in Telangana.

Tags: up crime, rape, up rape, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

She also slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in UP for not doing enough for the safety of the women. (Photo: ANI)

UP, Delhi police should take inspiration from Hyd police: Mayawati on encounter

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Rape is an heinous crime. It must be dealt with strictly under the provisions of law.' (Photo: File)

‘Encounter’ killings blot on our system: Karti on encounter of T'gana rape accused

Last month, an FIR was registered against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad. (Photo: File)

Gujarat police to approach Interpol seeking Blue Corner Notice to locate Nithyananda

'What would cops do...': Swati Maliwal on encounter of T'gana rape accused

MOST POPULAR

1

One 5.4-inch iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch iPhone 12s and one 6.7-inch iPhone 12 incoming

2

Crazy new iPhone 12 details leak making it a must-buy device

3

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

4

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

5

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham