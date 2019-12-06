Friday, Dec 06, 2019 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

Rakhis, rose petals and 'zindabad' slogans for T'gana cops after encounter

Women also tied rakhis to the police personnel and thanked them while raising slogans of 'hip-hip hurray!'.

People were seen distributing sweets to cops and congratulating them. (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: Just hours after all the four accused in the Telangana vet's rape and murder were killed in an encounter, the entire state, including the neighbours of victim, started celebrations and applauded the police force.

Hundreds of people gathered at the society of the woman veterinarian, who was brutally raped and murdered in Shamshabad on November 27, and distributed sweets among all. People were seen distributing sweets to cops and congratulating them.

Women also tied rakhis to the police personnel and thanked them while raising slogans of "hip-hip hurray!".

"Police personnel also have daughters. They also have anger in their hearts. We are glad that they have taken this step. We are so proud of them. We have tied rakhis on their wrists as they have proved that they are there for us," a woman said.

Locals even showered rose petals on Police personnel at the spot where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in the encounter. They raised slogans of "DCP Zindabad (Long-live the DCP) and ACP Zindabad".

The victim's father had expressed gratitude to the police and said that his daughter's soul must be at peace now.

"It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now," he told ANI here.

Read | All 4 accused in Hyd veterinarian's rape, murder case killed in encounter

The accused were killed by the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on Friday in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

The doctor was brutally gangraped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27.

The four accused were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

