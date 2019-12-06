Friday, Dec 06, 2019 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

India, All India

Few attend farmer debate in Lok Sabha

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Dec 6, 2019, 5:26 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2019, 5:26 am IST

BJP leader denies existence of onion crisis, accuses Opposition of ‘doing politics’.

Minister of State for Parliamentary affairs Arjun Singh Meghwal along with Congress leader Adhir Choudhary and others arrives at the Parliament House during the winter session in New Delhi on Thrusday,December 05,2019. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 Minister of State for Parliamentary affairs Arjun Singh Meghwal along with Congress leader Adhir Choudhary and others arrives at the Parliament House during the winter session in New Delhi on Thrusday,December 05,2019. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: Every political party tends to invoke farmers and agricultural issues, but when a discussion on the farming crisis and crop loss was held in Lok Sabha on Thursday, the House wore an empty look. Fittingly, one member pointed out during the debate that 95 per cent of the members of Lok Sabha were connected with farming in one way or the other, but this did not reflect in their attendance.

At one point of time, only 21 members of  Parliament belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies and 31 from Opposition were present in the House during the debate. And this ratio remained more or less the same as the House discussed crop loss and its impact on farmers under Rule 193.

While the members from Opposition parties raised several issues concerning farmers including the onion crisis, the treasury benches were seen defending the government and lauding the work done by the Modi government for farmers’ welfare. A few MPs from states are not governed by the BJP did not lag behind in mentioning the good work by their party’s chief ministers. For instance, YSR Congress Party’s K. Raghu Ram Krishna Raju detailed Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s farmer welfare schemes.

While the Opposition accused the government of not taking enough measures for farmers’ welfare and to keep food prices in check, the treasury benches listed the welfare schemes that have been launched by the Modi government in the last six years. Some BJP members also criticised the Congress and its allies for not doing enough for farmers in the states where they are in power. “The Opposition is so aggressive, it’s as if this government has not done anything even though they too have governments in several states,” said Dharambir Singh, the BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency  in Haryana.

Some MPs also suggested providing a minimum support price (MSP) to farmers for onions, as is the case with other crops, while others argued that there was no crisis in the first place. The BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia constituency, Viren-dra Singh Mast, stated that the onion prices issue was being overblown. “Onion is not an issue. In my constituency, each farmer has loads of onions stocked up and they are being sold at `20-25 in my area. How long will you (the Opposition) do politics over onions,” he said.

Suggestions were also made for reducing the goods and services tax (GST) rate on agricultural equipment and bringing diesel and petrol under its ambit, providing subsidies on agriculture machines, greater integration of National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)  with farming through improved water bodies and that farmers be allowed to decided the MSP for their crops.

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, lok sabha

Latest From India

She also slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in UP for not doing enough for the safety of the women. (Photo: ANI)

UP, Delhi police should take inspiration from Hyd police: Mayawati on encounter

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Rape is an heinous crime. It must be dealt with strictly under the provisions of law.' (Photo: File)

‘Encounter’ killings blot on our system: Karti on encounter of T'gana rape accused

Last month, an FIR was registered against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad. (Photo: File)

Gujarat police to approach Interpol seeking Blue Corner Notice to locate Nithyananda

'What would cops do...': Swati Maliwal on encounter of T'gana rape accused

MOST POPULAR

1

One 5.4-inch iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch iPhone 12s and one 6.7-inch iPhone 12 incoming

2

Crazy new iPhone 12 details leak making it a must-buy device

3

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

4

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

5

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham