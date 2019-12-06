‘Encounter’ killings blot on our system: Karti on encounter of T'gana rape accused

'While I understand the urge for instant justice, this is not the way,' Karti Chidambaram added.

New Delhi: Reacting to the encounter of Telangana rape and murder accused, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said that ‘encounter’ killings are a blot to the system.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Rape is an heinous crime. It must be dealt with strictly under the provisions of law. While I hold no brief for the alleged perpetrators of this dastardly act, ‘encounter’ killings are a blot to our system. While I understand the urge for instant justice, this is not the way.”

Rekha Sharma, National Commission for Women said, “As a common citizen, I am feeling happy that this was the end we all wanted for them. But this end was supposed to be through the legal system. It should have happened through proper channels.”

“We always demanded death penalty for them, and here police is the best judge, I don't know in what circumstances this happened,” Sharma added.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, however, said extra judicial killings were not acceptable. "Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws," he tweeted.

All four accused in Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder case were killed in an encounter at 3:30 am on Friday, the Cyberabad police said.

According to officials, the accused were taken to the crime scene to recreate the incident, when they reportedly tried to escape.