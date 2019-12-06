Friday, Dec 06, 2019 | Last Update : 07:52 PM IST

India, All India

Citizenship Amendment bill: TMC issues whip to MPs for four days

PTI
Published : Dec 6, 2019, 7:38 pm IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2019, 7:39 pm IST

O'Brien said that the bill hurt the heart and soul of the idea of India.

'This is not about how many numbers BJP has in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. If you want to grant citizenship, grant citizenship to all. TMC has issued whip for four days from Monday to Thursday in both houses,' O' Brien said. (Photo: File)
 'This is not about how many numbers BJP has in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. If you want to grant citizenship, grant citizenship to all. TMC has issued whip for four days from Monday to Thursday in both houses,' O' Brien said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress on Friday said it has issued a whip to its MPs for four days from Monday to Thursday in both Houses of Parliament in anticipation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill being introduced by the government, its national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said.

Addressing a press briefing, O'Brien said that the bill hurt the heart and soul of the idea of India.

"This is not about how many numbers BJP has in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. If you want to grant citizenship, grant citizenship to all. TMC has issued whip for four days from Monday to Thursday in both houses," he said.

Tags: trinamool congress, citizenship (amendment) bill, o'brien
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'The state government cannot be held responsible for high onion prices. We (people) are responsible for being 'Sushegad', Sawant said. (Photo: ANI)

Goa CM blames relaxed attitude of locals who don't plant onions for crisis

'Law and order is dismal. Women are not safe in Uttar Pradesh. Incidents (against women) are taking place on a daily basis. In UP, every day a Hyderabad (like incident) is taking place,' Shukla said recounting crime against women in Mainpuri, Unnao and Chitrakoot. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Hyderabad-like crimes taking place in UP every day': Cong leader Rajiv Shukla

Nithyananda can be heard saying, 'I will show my integrity to you by revealing the reality and truth to you. Now nobody can touch me, I can tell you the truth - I am Param Shiva. Understand? No stupid court can prosecute me for revealing the truth. I am Param Shiva. By being here you declared your integrity and allegiance to me... I promise you, no more death for you all.' (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter)

Watch: 'No judiciary can touch me...': rape accused Nithyananda in viral video

The government has cancelled passport of controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda. (Photo: File)

Setting up website different from setting up nation: MEA on Nithyananda

MOST POPULAR

1

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

2

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

3

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 aka Galaxy Buds+ coming soon

4

OnePlus offers massive discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T; grab it now

5

One 5.4-inch iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch iPhone 12s and one 6.7-inch iPhone 12 incoming

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham