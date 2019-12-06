Centre recommends rejection of Nirbhaya rapist's mercy plea, file sent to Prez

The file has been forwarded to the President for consideration and final decision.

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has sent to President Ram Nath Kovind the recommendation of the Delhi government rejecting the mercy plea of one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, officials said on Friday.

The move came two days after the file rejecting the mercy plea was sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to the Home Ministry. The file has been forwarded to the President for consideration and final decision. The Home Ministry has also commented in the file recommending the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, the official said.

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the rape-and-murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student, had filed the mercy petition before the President. Nirbhaya was gangraped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries.

The brutality of the rape had rocked the nation leading to massive protests. The rejection of the mercy plea of the Nirbhaya gangrape came at a time when there was nationwide outrage over the gangrape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad.