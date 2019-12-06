Friday, Dec 06, 2019 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

India, All India

Bickering in Congress over Citizenship Bill

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Dec 6, 2019, 5:32 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2019, 5:32 am IST

While Rahul Gandhi is opposed to bill, some old guards seek middle path.

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)
 Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: While Congress scion Rahul Gandhi on Thursday vehemently opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a section of old guards in Congress want the party to follow a “middle path” on the issue. The old guards feel that at opposing the Bill this juncture would brand Congress as “anti-Hindu.” They apparently urged the Congress high command to support the Bill on the floor of the House and seek a clarification from the government on the status Muslims, “persecuted in other countries and seeking Indian citizenship.”

The leaders feel that in the past the BJP has been able to score political points over the Congress by branding it anti-Hindu. The fear that some Congress leaders have is that the BJP will accuse the Congress of “deserting distressed Hindus” who are being persecuted in neighbouring countries including Pakistan. This will also provide fodder to the BJP to target the Congress in the ongoing Jharkhand Assembly elections. Instead, they feel that the Bill should be supported and “right questions” should be asked from the government. Interestingly, all leaders of the Congress agree on the point that discrimination on the basis of religion is against the letter and spirit of the Constitution. At present even if the Congress opposes the Bill, it may well pass in Rajya Sabha as several smaller parties have given their support to the Bill.

After the 2014 Lok Sabha debacle, the Congress had set up the Antony Committee to look into the reasons of the party’s defeat. The Committee in its report also listed “perceived minority appeasement” as one of the reasons of the party’s defeat. On several issues, including Ayodhya, dilution of Article 370, the Congress has been accused of minority appeasement and ignoring the interests of the majority community. The current Citizenship Amendment Bill provides that Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan shall “not be treated as illegal migrants” even if they had entered India illegally.

Earlier this year, the Congress was caught unawares when the government brought in the abrogation of Article 370. The initial response of the Congress was to attack the move of the government but sensing the public mood and the mood of its leaders, the party supported it on the floor of the House. Before the party could come out with a formal response, several leaders had issued public statements approving of the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370. The CAB was cleared by the Cabinet on Tuesday. It is expected to be tabled in Parliament next week.

Tags: rahul gandhi, citizenship amendment bill

Latest From India

She also slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in UP for not doing enough for the safety of the women. (Photo: ANI)

UP, Delhi police should take inspiration from Hyd police: Mayawati on encounter

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Rape is an heinous crime. It must be dealt with strictly under the provisions of law.' (Photo: File)

‘Encounter’ killings blot on our system: Karti on encounter of T'gana rape accused

Last month, an FIR was registered against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad. (Photo: File)

Gujarat police to approach Interpol seeking Blue Corner Notice to locate Nithyananda

'What would cops do...': Swati Maliwal on encounter of T'gana rape accused

MOST POPULAR

1

One 5.4-inch iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch iPhone 12s and one 6.7-inch iPhone 12 incoming

2

Crazy new iPhone 12 details leak making it a must-buy device

3

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

4

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

5

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham