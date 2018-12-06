The Asian Age | News

VHP says it will observe ‘Shaurya Diwas’ today

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Dec 6, 2018, 5:54 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2018, 5:54 am IST

The road map of the next course of action will be finalized during Kumbh in Prayagraj next year.

The VHP office bearer said another Dharam Sabha was scheduled to be held in Delhi on December 9 in which over five lakh people were likely to turn up. (Photo: Representational Image)
Lucknow: The VHP will observe “Shaurya Diwas” on December 6, the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition. The VHP is also gearing up to hold programmes for Gita Jayanti on December 18.

VHP spokesperson in Ayodhya, Sharad Sharma, said, “Shaurya Diwas will be traditionally celebrated. In Ayodhya, the VHP and various Hindu organizations will organize a number of religious programmes, including a ‘hawan’ with prayers that a grand temple of Lord Ram is built soon.”

Sarva baadha -mukti hawans will be held. Tributes will also be paid to the innocent kar sevaks who faced bullets and lost their lives.

He further said that special prayers for Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning, would be held so that the people, especially politicians do not create obstacles in Ram temple construction.”

He said nearly 500 prominent ashrams of the temple town would be lit with ghee lamps and illuminated with electronic lights to celebrate the day.

The VHP office bearer said another Dharam Sabha was scheduled to be held in Delhi on December 9 in which over five lakh people were likely to turn up.

The VHP spokesman said that on January 31 and February 1, a Dharam Sansad will be held in Prayagraj in which more than 5,000 seers from across the country will participate. Seers from southern states and north-eastern states have been specially invited for this. The Dharam Sansad will debate on various issues, including the Ram temple, cow, river Ganga, and social harmony, he said.

The road map of the next course of action will be finalized during Kumbh in Prayagraj next year.

