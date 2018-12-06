The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

PM Imran’s approach rekindles new hope: Farooq

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 6, 2018, 6:07 am IST
Farooq said that the people want answers for all those “fanciful promises” that the party made.

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: PTI/File)
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that the “positive approach” of Pakistan’s leadership towards resolving long pending issues with India has rekindled a new hope and the same argues well with the people of the state.

Mr Abdullah while speaking at the annual day celebrations of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, coinciding with the birth anniversary of his fath-er and legendary leader Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent avowals on India-Pakistan bonhomie has created the hope that a day will come when the people of J&K will live in a free atmosphere.

“I foresee a time when my colleagues, friends and family members mo-ve around without security. It is perhaps for that day, God has kept me going. I wish that day co-mes when the two South Asian neighbours live in camaraderie,” he said.

Expressing his dismay over what he said is the attack on the secular visage of India, he said, “Many powers that are inimical to the secular character of India are making bigoted attempts to polarise the people on religious lines to garner support. This I believe is dangerous for a country like India which belongs to all.”

While criticising the performance of the BJP government at the Centre, he said that the people want answers for all those “fanciful promises” that the party made.

“People cannot forget the ordeal that they had to undergo due to demonetisation. Small business men and small enterprise holders too are at the receiving end due to the promulgation of GST,” he said.

The NC leader turning to domestic issues of J&K asserted that only democratically elected governments will advance the cause of development and will work for the socio-economic emancipation of the underprivileged.  “I look forward to elections for the State Assembly at an earliest. Only a popular government can mitigate the mounting woes of the people. And it is the duty of people to elect honest people to the legislature,” he said.

Later while talking to the media persons, he said that there are forces that wanted to encroach upon the working autonomy of J&K Bank. “I fervidly trounced those efforts during my tenure as chief minister and we will continue to protect it,” he said. 

