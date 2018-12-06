Now campaigning is over, spare time for your part-time job as PM: Rahul to Modi

Rahul Gandhi told PM Modi to try press conference as it's fun to be asked questions.

'It's fun having questions thrown at you!' Congress president Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: File | Twitter | @INCIndia)

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not holding a press conference during his tenure, saying he should try one someday as it is fun to be asked questions.

He also took a dig at the Prime Minister for his extensive campaigning, saying, "Dear Mr Modi, Now that campaigning is over, hope you can spare some time for your part-time job as PM."

"Btw its been 1,654 days since u became PM. Still no press conference (sic)?" he said in a tweet.

Some pics from our Hyderabad PC today. Try one someday, it’s fun having questions thrown at you! pic.twitter.com/Tc3I1kLGBI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 5, 2018

Rahul Gandhi also tagged along pictures from his press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to try a presser someday.

"It's fun having questions thrown at you!" Rahul Gandhi said.