The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 06, 2018 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India, All India

Upendra Kushwaha to decide today on whether RLSP will leave NDA

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Dec 6, 2018, 9:17 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2018, 9:19 am IST

'BJP has been using the temple issue to polarize its voters ahead of 2019 general elections,' Upendra Kushwaha said.

There has been unease within Upendra Kushwaha camp after BJP president Amit Shah in October announced that his party would contest on an equal number of seats with JD(U) in Bihar. (Photo: File | PTI)
 There has been unease within Upendra Kushwaha camp after BJP president Amit Shah in October announced that his party would contest on an equal number of seats with JD(U) in Bihar. (Photo: File | PTI)

Valmiki Nagar (Bihar): Unhappy over being sidelined by the BJP in Bihar RLSP Chief Upendra Kushwaha is likely to clear his stand on leaving the NDA during his party’s rally on December 6 in Motihari.

Kushwaha who was in West Champaran’s Valmikinagar for his party’s brainstorming session on Wednesday created a flutter by saying that “the BJP has been using the temple issue to polarize its voters ahead of 2019 general elections”.

There has been unease within Upendra Kushwaha camp after BJP president Amit Shah in October announced that his party would contest on an equal number of seats with JD(U) in Bihar.

Sources said Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP may get the remaining seats if RLSP plans to quit the NDA. 

Kushwaha has also been targeting the BJP leadership after he failed in meeting BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Upendra Kushwaha had earlier served BJP with a deadline of November 30 to resolve the issue of seat sharing with NDA partners.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his meeting with party leaders, Upendra Kushwaha said: “A decision to uproot Bihar government has already been taken. I will sit with party leaders again in the evening to discuss whether to remain with NDA or not. A final announcement regarding the issue will be made on Thursday in Motihari”.

Sources said a section in RLSP including party’s working president Nagmani is in favour of quitting NDA.

There is also a buzz that few senior RLSP leaders have been in touch with opposition leader Sharad Yadav who wants Kushwaha to join Mahagathbandhan.

“Bihar unit of the BJP has been functioning as the B team of Nitish Kumar. RLSP’s alliance has been with BJP and LJP and not with JD(U). Nitish Kumar boat in Bihar is going to sink this time. Anything further regarding the issue will be announced on Thursday in Motihari”. Upendra Kushwaha said in Valmikinagar.

Last month, Upendra Kushwaha had alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was trying to split his party by luring his MLAs.

Tags: rlsp, upendra kushwaha, nda, amit shah
Location: India, Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 8.1 launched: Specifications, price, and more

2

World’s first 5G Snapdragon 855 phone will be from OnePlus

3

World's first baby born via womb transplant from dead donor

4

Facebook gave data on user's friends to certain companies

5

Clues in Marriott hack implicate China

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham