Congress sensing election rout, claims Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday slammed Opposition Congress for making “baseless” allegations of EVM tampering, and said, “The party has made a mockery of elections”.

Reacting strongly to charges by Congress that the ruling BJP had indulged in tampering of EVM in the just-concluded assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, held on November 28, the chief minister said the Opposition party has launched a false propaganda of EVM tampering to prepare ground to shift the blame of its defeat in the polls on the EVMs.

“It is impossible to tinker with EVMs. Congress knows it too. Still the party has started a campaign on the polling day on November 28 itself of EVM tampering fearing defeat in the elections. The Congress leaders are preparing ground to shift the blame of its defeat in the polls on EVMs”, Mr Chouhan said.

He said the BJP was also pulled up by EC for violation of model code of conduct during the polls. But, his party has never made it an issue since BJP has full faith in the constitutional bodies such as EC.

“But, Congress is making allegations against EC, officers, and police. I failed to understand whom they trust. This is not good for the country and for democracy in India”, he added.

Mr Chouhan cited how he was prevented from visiting Vidisha during polls by the EC when he wanted to attend the funeral rituals of a friend there.

“But, I accepted the directive by the EC”, he said.

Mr Chouhan exuded confidence that BJP was returning to power in the state for fourth time in a row in the elections.

Mr Chouhan who has also campaigned in Rajasthan said his party was also coming to power in the desert state as well as Chhattisgarh.