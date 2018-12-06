Cong: Modi creating fake proof against Oppn ministers

“Even the sister of Michel had come out and reiterated the coercions to falsely name Oppn leaders as a ticket of exoneration of her brother,” he said.

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for “latching” on to Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland copter deal who was extradited to India from Dubai, for a “smear campaign” agai-nst Opposition leaders and attempting to extract a confessional statement naming UPA chief Sonia Gandhi.

Congress’ chief spokes-person Randeep Surjewa-la alleged that a stateme-nt made by Mr Michel’s advocate Rosemary Patr-izi Dos Anjos after his detention in July had “cl-early brought out” that the Modi government and its agencies were forcing him to sign a false confessional statement naming MrsSonia Gandhi in return for complete exoneration in the case.

“Even the sister of Mr Michel had come out and reiterated the coercions to falsely name Opposition leaders as a ticket of exoneration of her brother,” he said.

Mr Surjewala claimed that never before in the history of India has a Prime Minister been found “complicit” in gaining “false evidence” against Opposition leaders to seek “revenge”.