The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 06, 2017 | Last Update : 08:01 PM IST

India, All India

Indecent, can’t allow our women to dance in weddings: Aggarwal community

ANI
Published : Dec 6, 2017, 6:19 pm IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2017, 6:22 pm IST

They have also decided to put the 'shagun' money, exchanged at marriages, to help the poor and the under-privileged.

The decisions were taken by the Akhil Bharatiya Aggrawal Samaj in a meeting held on December 4. (Photo: DC Archives)
 The decisions were taken by the Akhil Bharatiya Aggrawal Samaj in a meeting held on December 4. (Photo: DC Archives)

Jind: The Aggrawal community of Jind has decided to ban their women from dancing in front of 'baaraat' processions at weddings, terming it 'indecent' and suggested them to celebrate behind curtains.

They have also decided to put the 'shagun' money, exchanged at marriages, to help the poor and the under-privileged.

The decisions were taken by the Akhil Bharatiya Aggrawal Samaj in a meeting held on December 4.

District BJP Women Wing President Pushpa Tayal said, "The Aggrawal community has decided that women should celebrate at marriages but separately behind closed curtains and not in front of all."

"The community also suggested not taking 'shagun' during weddings but putting that money in a Seva Bharati urn (kalash), which will be used to help the poor and the under privileged people under an organisation with the name of Seva Bharati," she said.

Tayal also said that these decisions would help to stop the wastage of money like spending on DJ.

Haryana Women Commission member Sonia Aggrawal, "The elders in our community do not like women dancing at weddings, and therefore we are creating an effort to aware people about it.”

Tags: haryana women commission, akhil bharatiya aggrawal samaj, aggarwal community, dancing of women
Location: India, Haryana

MOST POPULAR

1

Long-term marijuana users get mysterious illness; causes severe vomiting

2

National Sports Code ensuring transparency to be introduced soon: Rajyavardhan Rathore

3

Ali Abbas Zafar spills Salman Khan's fitness secret for Tiger Zinda Hai

4

Hugh Jackman reveals why he turned down James Bond film offer

5

Google plans big for entry level Android phones with Oreo Go

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham