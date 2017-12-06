The Asian Age | News

CM Yogi gives big push to Gorakhpur ‘khichdi mela’

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Dec 6, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2017, 2:14 am IST

This year, the “khichdi mela” is expected to draw bigger crowds since the temple priest is now the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Pushing his religious agenda further, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath now plans to host the annual “khichdi mela” at the Gorakhnath temple on a much bigger scale.

The annual mela begins at the Gorakhnath temple on “Makar Sankranti” on January 14 and continues for a month. “Khichdi” is the offering that devotees make at the temple and also carry ‘khichdi’ back as “prasad”.

The chief minister, who was in Gorakhpur on Monday night, has asked all concerned officials to complete the arrangements for the event by December 25. While reviewing the proposed arrangements for the event, Yogi ordered that the devotees, who come to attend the month long event, should be provided better facilities and amenities.

The chief minister has asked the local administration to ensure smooth traffic and crowd management since the steady stream of devotees visits the temple through the Mela period, the maximum rush being witnessed on “Makar Sankranti”.

“The chief minister has asked us to ensure proper and well lit parking facilities, with special emphasis on cleanliness,” said an official in Gorakhpur.

Mr Adityanath has also asked for adequate deployment of women police force since a large number of female devotees also attend the event. Special mobile toilets will be set up for women and the entire Mela area will be under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. Medical camps will also be set up in the area to provide medical aid to devotees.

In view of the winter chill, shelters will be set up for devotees with arrangements for bonfire.

Devotees for the khichdi mela come not only from various parts of the country but also from Bihar and Nepal.

This year, the “khichdi mela” is expected to draw bigger crowds since the temple priest is now the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

