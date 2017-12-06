The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 06, 2017 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Dhananjaya De SilvA completed his half century and set his eyes on reaching the three figure mark. (Photo:BCCI) Live| India vs Sri-Lanka 3rd Test Day 5: Chandimal bowled by Ashwin, Sri Lanka 5 down
 
India, All India

Another Kolkata school in sex assault blacklist, protests intensify

THE ASIAN AGE. | RWITI ROY
Published : Dec 6, 2017, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2017, 12:05 pm IST

Staff member of another school was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 3-year-old student twice.

Situation intensified in Kolkata as the police lathicharged on a gathering of protesting parents, demanding the arrest of the accused. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)
 Situation intensified in Kolkata as the police lathicharged on a gathering of protesting parents, demanding the arrest of the accused. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)

Kolkata: Principal of G D Birla School Sharmila Nath was questioned by the police on Tuesday, for disclosing the name of the sexually assaulted four-year-old student in a letter she sent to nearly 4,000 parents of the school.

The storm, however, continues to brew as staff member of another school -- this time M P Birla -- was arrested on Monday night in connection with the sexual assault of a three-year-old student twice.

Manoj, the arrested staff member, is charged with molesting the student once in June, and once in September.

Also read: Kolkata school sex assault: Principal discloses 4-yr-old victim's name​

Parents of the child had made an official complain to the police, but the arrest was made recently, following demonstrations by other parents in lieu with the sexual assault of a four-year-old in G D Birla School.

The situation intensified as the police lathicharged on a gathering of protesting parents in front of M P Birla school, demanding the arrest of Manoj.

In a statement made on the Facebook page of Kolkata Police, however, it has been claimed that the lathicharge was strictly in order to control the unruly mob, which in addition to blocking a vital traffic passage, were not allowing students and teachers of the school to leave campus.

"The mob got into the school buses and conducted searches, so that no teacher leaves the campus. Such violent behaviour disturbed and traumatized the students. To stop the mob from scaring the children, the police decided to remove the gathering forcefully," the statement read.

Several protest programmes were also undertaken by various students and civil society groups in the city, demanding justice for the victims.

One such event, slated to happen on December 8, is also demanding the arrest of Manjushree Khaitan, grand-daughter of Ghanshyam Das Birla and owner of the school. 

The Council for School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), in a circular issued on December 4, has made it mandatory for all schools to install CCTV cameras within two weeks.

"We are upgrading the safety manual for schools, but for the time being they will have to adhere to the measures specified in the circular," said Gerry Arathoon, secretary and chief executive of CISCE, according to reports.

Tags: child sexual abuse, kolkata sexual abuse, g d birla school, g d birla sexual assault
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

The Ashes: James Anderson, Joe Root give England a sniff in Adelaide Test

2

In a first, Trump shrinks 2 national monuments by half, environmentalists sue him

3

Six-year-old tells Santa: 'You don't know my troubles'

4

Video: MS Dhoni’s daughter shows off musical talent

5

India vs Sri Lanka: Lanka lose 3 early wickets on Day 4, need to chase 379 more

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham