The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 06, 2017 | Last Update : 03:24 AM IST

India, All India

4 Lashkar-e-Tayyaba terrorists involved in Amarnath attack killed

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Dec 6, 2017, 2:01 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2017, 2:03 am IST

The police had on September 14 said that LeT’s Abu Ismail, the “mastermind” of the attack on Amarnath pilgrims.

Pilgrims travelling to Amarnath, in J&K. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Pilgrims travelling to Amarnath, in J&K. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said that a top Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) commander was among three militants killed in a fierce gunbattle that took place in southern Kulgam district on Monday night.

The police also claimed that the slain men were involved in the July 10 attack in Anantnag district in which eight Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 19 others injured.

J&K’s director-general of police Shesh Paul Vaid identified the slain militants as LeT “divisional commander” Furqan, a Pakistan national, and his accomplices Abu Muawiyah (also a Pakistani) and Yawar Bashir, a resident of Kulgam’s Hablish village. A fourth militant who had escaped during the encounter was arrested from a maternity hospital in Anantnag on Tuesday.

“Furkan, a Pakistani terrorist who took over as divisional commander of LeT after the elimination of Ismail, was killed in encounter at Qazigund along with another Pakistani terrorist Abu Mavia. Great success for security forces,” the police chief tweeted.

The police had on September 14 said that LeT’s Abu Ismail, the “mastermind” of the attack on Amarnath pilgrims, was killed in a fire fight with the forces in Srinagar’s Nowgam area earlier during that day.

The fighting in Bonigam area near Qazigund had begun late Monday afternoon after the group of four LeT militants ran into a private house in the village after targeting an Army convoy moving along the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Tags: jammu and kashmir police, lashkar-e-tayyaba, amarnath attack

MOST POPULAR

1

The Ashes: James Anderson, Joe Root give England a sniff in Adelaide Test

2

In a first, Trump shrinks 2 national monuments by half, environmentalists sue him

3

Six-year-old tells Santa: 'You don't know my troubles'

4

Video: MS Dhoni’s daughter shows off musical talent

5

India vs Sri Lanka: Lanka lose 3 early wickets on Day 4, need to chase 379 more

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham