The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 06, 2018 | Last Update : 11:40 AM IST

India, All India

Army deserter among 2 Hizbul militants killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

PTI
Published : Nov 6, 2018, 9:39 am IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2018, 10:35 am IST

The spokesperson said the forces retaliated the fire, leading to an encounter in which two militants were killed.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Safanagri area of Zainapora of south Kashmir in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday after receiving credible inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesperson said. (Representational Image)
 Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Safanagri area of Zainapora of south Kashmir in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday after receiving credible inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesperson said. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants, including an Army deserter, were Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Safanagri area of Zainapora of south Kashmir in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday after receiving credible inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesperson said. He said as the search operation was going on, the hiding militants fired on the search party of the forces.

The spokesperson said the forces retaliated the fire, leading to an encounter in which two militants were killed. The slain ultras have been identified as Mohammad Idrees Sultan alias Chota Abrar, a resident of Safanagri Shopian and Amir Hussain Rather alias Abu Sobaan, a resident of Awneera Shopian.

"They were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM and were involved in terror attacks on security establishments and many other civilian atrocities in the area," he said.

The spokesperson said Sultan was a deserter from the Indian Army and had joined the militant ranks in April this year. "No collateral damage took place during the operation," he said.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the site of the encounter, he said. Police have registered a case and initiated investigation into the matter, he said. He appealed to the people not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can be dangerous due to stray explosive materials.

"People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosives materials if any," the spokesperson said.

Tags: hizbul mujahideen, militant killed, encounter in j&k
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

2

Priyanka Chopra looks like a bride celebrating Bachelorette, Parineeti joins in

3

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

4

This is what Ranbir's sister Riddhima has to say on his relationship with Alia

5

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

more

Editors' Picks

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After Deepika Padukone began wedding puja in her Bengaluru home, Ranveer Singh was now snapped at the haldi ceremony.

Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh celebrates haldi ceremony with Shanoo

Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre - the theatre foundations of the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoors - marks 40 years this November. It’s that time of the year again when Mumbai’s culture enthusiasts look forward to attend the most iconic celebration in the city - the Prithvi Theatre Festival. The festival will be held from November 3 to 14. Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebs at the inaugural of this glorious festival last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Prithvi Theatre turns 40: Ranbir Kapoor attends iconic festival

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham