The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 06, 2018 | Last Update : 04:43 PM IST

India, All India

4 puppies sleeping in garbage dump burnt alive in Hyderabad

PTI
Published : Nov 6, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2018, 4:09 pm IST

3 puppies died and one is seriously injured and has been shifted to a veterinarian hospital.

A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC was registered, police said. (Representational image)
 A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC was registered, police said. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Four puppies sleeping in a garbage dump here were allegedly set on fire by some people, leaving three dead and the other seriously injured, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday following which a member of an animal welfare organisation lodged a complaint on November 5 alleging that some people set the puppies ablaze, they said.

A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC was registered, they added.

Investigation revealed that some people had set the garbage ablaze at the site trapping the puppies sleeping there, police said, adding the injured pup was shifted to a veterinarian hospital.

Tags: cruelty to animals, puppies burnt alive, hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Salman Khan gets teary-eyed when he meets a boy detected with cancer

2

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

3

Priyanka Chopra looks like a bride celebrating Bachelorette, Parineeti joins in

4

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

5

This is what Ranbir's sister Riddhima has to say on his relationship with Alia

more

Editors' Picks

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Prithvi Theatre Festival commenced a few days back and yesterday, a day before Diwali, the festival finally saw Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make time, looking all too pretty.

Kareena and Saif ring in Diwali at Prithvi Theatre Festival, others join in

After Deepika Padukone began wedding puja in her Bengaluru home, Ranveer Singh was now snapped at the haldi ceremony.

Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh celebrates haldi ceremony with Shanoo

Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre - the theatre foundations of the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoors - marks 40 years this November. It’s that time of the year again when Mumbai’s culture enthusiasts look forward to attend the most iconic celebration in the city - the Prithvi Theatre Festival. The festival will be held from November 3 to 14. Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebs at the inaugural of this glorious festival last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Prithvi Theatre turns 40: Ranbir Kapoor attends iconic festival

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham