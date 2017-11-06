The Asian Age | News

Monday, Nov 06, 2017 | Last Update : 05:49 PM IST

India, All India

UP govt under scanner: 58, including 32 children die at BRD hospital in 4 days

ANI
Published : Nov 6, 2017, 4:40 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2017, 4:42 pm IST

Earlier in August, over 60 children had died within a week at Uttar Pradesh’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital.

The recent deaths in Gorakhpur have brought the Yogi Adityanath-led government under scanner once again. (Photo: PTI)
Gorakhpur: At least 58 people, including 32 children, died within a span of four days between November 1 and 4 at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College Hospital authority, confirmed hospital authorities.

"Between November 1 and 4 there were 58 deaths, of which 32 of them are below 1 month and 26 are over 1 month of age," Prof D K Shrivastav, head of the Community Medicine Department, BRD hospital said.

“In the last 24 hours on Saturday, 10 children below 1 month and 5 children above 1 month have died. There were almost 235 patients on bed and the children who were below 1 month have died mainly because of infection and malnutrition. 250 children have been admitted and 26 died among the children above 1 month."

However, when asked about the reason behind the children's deaths, Prof Shrivastav said it was due to lack of cleanliness in the areas the children lived in.

He mentioned that efforts are being made to ensure cleanliness in the area.

"We are taking up measures to spread awareness among the parents of the patients so that cleanliness is maintained," he said.

On Sunday, reports of the deaths of at least 30 children within 48 hours at the hospital had hit the headlines.

Earlier on Monday, patients complained of ineffective medications and negligence of doctors in the hospital.

The recent deaths in Gorakhpur have brought the Yogi Adityanath-led government under scanner once again.

In August, it was reported that over 60 children had died within a week.

