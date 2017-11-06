The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 06, 2017 | Last Update : 05:37 AM IST

India, All India

President clears Bill on Gujarat criminal code, 9 others

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 6, 2017, 2:45 am IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2017, 4:54 am IST

Gujarat Bill permits an undertrial to appear in he court through video conference instead of a personal physical appearance before a judge.

Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: PTI)
 Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has cleared nine pending Bills related to eight states which includes the important Bill related to amendment in Gujarat’s criminal procedure and the one on West Bengal’s industrial amendment draft.

The Gujarat Bill permits an undertrial to appear in he court through video conference instead of a personal physical appearance before a judge. The main objective of the Bill is to ensure safety and security of prisoners involve din sensitive and high profile cases as well as reduce deployment of police personnel at court premises while producing such criminals.

 Similarly, President has also cleared two Bills of Karnataka,  Minimum Wages (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Karnataka Maritime Board Bill 2015.  While the minimum wages Bill would provide for better wages to labourers from 23 industries, the maritime board bill would help establish an authority which would suggest new plans and ideas for development of projects at ports.

 Other Bills that have been cleared by the President include the Industrial Disputes (West Bengal Amendment) Bill, 2016, the Industrial Disputes (Jharkhand Amendment) Bill 2016 and the Industrial Dispute (Kerala Amendment) Bill 2016.

 This would help the respective States to formulate regulations for settling disputes between management of industrial establishments and workers, increase the scope of employees covered by the laws and help set up a grievance redressal mechanism for the workers. The Bills also include provision for terminating services of an employee.

 A Bill related to Shri Krishna AYUSH University Kurukshetra Bill 2016 will would help setting up of an AYUSH university in Kurukshetra, Haryana, has also been approved by President Kovind.

The Dentist (Andhra Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Indian Stamp (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2016, have also been sanctioned by the President.

Tags: ram nath kovind, karnataka maritime board bill 2015

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump a blowhard says Bush Sr, who voted for Hillary Clinton

2

American journalist arrested, charged for trying to ‘overthrow’ President Mugabe

3

Deepika-Ranveer are very much together, this recent picture with Manish Malhotra is proof

4

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone back together after rumoured tiff?

5

Asia has expectations from Trump’s five nation trip

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

The parade was the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest masking and costuming festival, themed "Time Travel Unravels," that ended on Sunday, October 29. (Photo: AP)

Fantasy Fest draws thousands to Key West, Florida

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham