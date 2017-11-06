President clears Bill on Gujarat criminal code, 9 others

Gujarat Bill permits an undertrial to appear in he court through video conference instead of a personal physical appearance before a judge.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has cleared nine pending Bills related to eight states which includes the important Bill related to amendment in Gujarat’s criminal procedure and the one on West Bengal’s industrial amendment draft.

The Gujarat Bill permits an undertrial to appear in he court through video conference instead of a personal physical appearance before a judge. The main objective of the Bill is to ensure safety and security of prisoners involve din sensitive and high profile cases as well as reduce deployment of police personnel at court premises while producing such criminals.

Similarly, President has also cleared two Bills of Karnataka, Minimum Wages (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Karnataka Maritime Board Bill 2015. While the minimum wages Bill would provide for better wages to labourers from 23 industries, the maritime board bill would help establish an authority which would suggest new plans and ideas for development of projects at ports.

Other Bills that have been cleared by the President include the Industrial Disputes (West Bengal Amendment) Bill, 2016, the Industrial Disputes (Jharkhand Amendment) Bill 2016 and the Industrial Dispute (Kerala Amendment) Bill 2016.

This would help the respective States to formulate regulations for settling disputes between management of industrial establishments and workers, increase the scope of employees covered by the laws and help set up a grievance redressal mechanism for the workers. The Bills also include provision for terminating services of an employee.

A Bill related to Shri Krishna AYUSH University Kurukshetra Bill 2016 will would help setting up of an AYUSH university in Kurukshetra, Haryana, has also been approved by President Kovind.

The Dentist (Andhra Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Indian Stamp (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2016, have also been sanctioned by the President.