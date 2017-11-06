The Asian Age | News

Monday, Nov 06, 2017 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

India, All India

Note ban destroyed nation, change Twitter pic to black: WB CM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 6, 2017, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2017, 12:19 pm IST

The Centre had banned Rs 1,000, old Rs 500 notes on November 8, 2016, and will observe the same day this year as an 'Anti-Black Money Day'.

West Bengal Chief Minister also vented her anger over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and said it was implemented to harass people. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: Two days prior to Modi government’s celebration of the first anniversary of the successful implentation of demonetisation, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has urged all Twitter users to change their display pictures to black on November 8, as a mark of protest.

Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "#Noteban is a disaster. On #Nov8BlackDay to protest against this scam that destroyed the economy, let us also change our Twitter DP to black."

The Centre had banned Rs 1,000 and old Rs 500 notes on November 8, 2016, and will observe the same day this year as an 'Anti-Black Money Day'.

West Bengal Chief Minister also vented her anger over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and said it was implemented to harass people.

The chief minister said, "Great Selfish Tax (GST) to harass the people. To take away jobs. To hurt businesses. To finish the economy. GoI totally failed to tackle #GST."

Banerjee, who has vehemently opposed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government on a number of issues in recent times, said her party TMC will observe the day as a Black Day. This move has received support from other opposition parties as well

"We will observe ‘Kala Dibas’ (Black Day) in all blocks on November 8 to mark the anniversary of demonetisation. Rallies will be organised between 2-3 pm. Prepare slogans to reach out to people," she said earlier.

The TMC chief even called demonetisation the biggest scam.

"There must be an investigation into it. I had tweeted within 45 minutes of the announcement. Today Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, Arun Shourie are saying the same thing. Even eminent economists have spoken out against demonetisation," she said.

"What purpose did demonetisation serve? Did it weed out black money? No. Did it put an end to terrorism? No. Only one party converted its black money into white. They have also stashed away their black money abroad," Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced that the BJP will observe November 8 as an Anti Black Money Day calling demonetisation a huge step to make India a less cash economy.

Jaitley said the top leaders of his party will travel across India to promote 'Anti-Black Money Day'.

Tags: mamata banerjee, bharatiya janata party, narendra modi, good and services tax (gst), anti-black money day, twitter account
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

