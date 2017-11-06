Kenyan police regret killing of PIO in Nairobi, says Sushma Swaraj

Separately the minister has also assured help to a Sikh boy’s family in the US, who was allegedly beaten up in Washington state.

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday that the Kenyan police have regretted an incident in which a Kenyan national of Indian origin was killed, and underlined that the Indian high commission will provide all help and assistance to the family.

In a series of tweets, the minister said, “I have received the report from Indian High Commission in Nairobi. The deceased Bunty Shah was a Kenyan national of Indian origin. Kenyan security forces were conducting anti terror operations on the building across Shah’s residence.”

Ms Swaraj said, “Bunty thought this was an intrusion by armed burglars and fired in the air. The security forces returned the fire resulting in Bunty’s death. Kenyan Police have regretted the incident.”

The Indian high commission will provide all help and assistance to the family, the minister said and offered her condolences to the bereaved family.

Ms Swaraj’s response came after she was approached by a netizen on the Twitter seeking her help in the matter.

She has also assured all help and assistance to the family of a Sikh boy who was allegedly beaten up in Washington State in the US.

According to news reports, the 14-year-old Sikh boy was punched and knocked down by his classmate in Washington State. His father alleged that his son was targeted because he is of Indian descent. “I have received the report from our consulate in San Francisco. Our consulate is in touch with the community leaders and is also contacting the school authorities. We will provide all help and assistance as per wishes of the family,” Ms Swaraj said.