Tuesday, Oct 06, 2020 | Last Update : 11:39 AM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   All India  06 Oct 2020  Steps on to complete India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highways
India, All India

Steps on to complete India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highways

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Oct 6, 2020, 11:32 am IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2020, 11:32 am IST

The project will boost trade and commerce in the ASEAN–India Free Trade Area, as well as with the rest of Southeast Asia

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Myanmar’s State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)
 PM Narendra Modi (R) with Myanmar’s State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Guwahati:  In what is set to change the economic scenario of land-locked north-eastern states, the government of India is making an all out effort to complete the ambitious Trilateral Highways project connecting northeast India to Southeast Asia through land-route.

This is what has been informed by external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar in a letter to Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MP Birendra Prasad Baishya in response to a special mention he had made on September 23 in the Rajya Sabha regarding early completion of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway project.

 

The India-Myanmar-Thailand (IMT) highways project is aimed at opening the gate to ASEAN through the land. The project will boost trade and commerce in the ASEAN–India Free Trade Area, as well as with the rest of Southeast Asia. India has also proposed extending the highway to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

Mr Jaishankar in his letter said that India has undertaken two projects in Myanmar under the 1,360-km Trilateral Highway project that starts from Moreh in India to Mae Sot in Thailand through Myanmar. These are construction of the 120-km Kalewa-Yagyi road sections to highway standard and upgrading of 69 bridges and approach roads on the Tamu-Kyigone-Kalewa (TKK) road section of 150 km.

 

The Kalewa-Yagyi road section is among the most challenging of the stretches of the Trilateral Highway with steep gradients and sharp curves. Construction of this road is under way and around one-fourth of the road has been completed, the union minister said.

Work on the 69 bridges, including approach roads, in the TKK section was held up after the contractor was terminated in December 2018 due to unsatisfactory performance.

In August 2020, the Manipur High Court dismissed the contractor’s appeal and upheld the termination. After the High Court’s order, work on the first bridge between Moreh and Tamu (Myanmar) is expected to start soon. The remaining 68 bridges will be taken up separately after revising the technical and cost parameters, Mr Jaishankar said.

 

The 1,360 km long India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway is an initiative pertaining to the three countries. India is undertaking the construction of two sections of the Trilateral Highway in Myanmar namely -- the construction of 120.74 km Kalewa-Yagyi road section and construction of 69 bridges along with the approach road on the 149.70 km Tamu-Kyigone-Kalewa (TKK) road section.

In this regard, India and Myanmar had signed an agreement in 2016 as part of the "Act East Policy" to boost road connectivity in the region. The highway will run from Manipur's Moreh town to Mae Sot in Thailand through Myanmar.

Tags: trilateral highways, india myanmar relations, asean, india-myanmar-thailand (imt) highways
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Students during a protest rally in Kolkata over the gangrape of a 19 year old Dalit girl in hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. — PTI photo

UN official's remark on Hathras case unwarranted: India

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

CBI books DK Shivakumar in Rs 75 crore DA case

Firefighters try to douse the fire which broke out at a commercial building in a cutlery market in South Mumbai. — PTI photo

Blaze at cutlery market in South Mumbai, fire fighting underway

Female members of Dhabaleswar Sahu's family. — DC photo

COVID kills all males of an Odisha family

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham