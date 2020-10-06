Madhya Pradesh BJP in soup after minister is caught on video distributing cash

Tuesday, Oct 06, 2020 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Oct 6, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2020, 12:50 pm IST

The video clip showed Singh carrying a bundle of currency notes of denominations of Rs 100 and presenting the notes to the girl children

Screengrab of the video.
 Screengrab of the video.

Bhopal: A video showing Madhya Pradesh food and civil supply minister Bisahulal Singh, also a prospective candidate of ruling BJP for Annupur Assembly seat in the November 3 by-elections, distributing money to the children in his constituency on Monday went viral in social media, prompting Opposition Congress to move the Election Commission (EC) for action.

The nearly half-a-minute video clip showed Singh carrying a bundle of currency notes of denominations of Rs 100 and presenting the notes to the girl children, lined up at the place. His followers were heard in the video clip shouting slogans praising him and BJP on the occasion. A BJP flag was seen hoisted atop a house in the background in the video clip.

 

The video triggered a political row with the Congress accusing the minister of trying to influence the voters in his constituency by distributing money among them. The party on Monday lodged a complaint with the EC demanding action in the matter.

“The minister was clearly seen distributing money to the people in the video. He was trying to influence voters by opening his purse for them. It clearly violates the model code of conduct of elections,” Congress spokesman here Bhupendra Gupta told reporters. He said the party moved the EC demanding action against Singh as well as BJP for violating the model code of conduct.

Singh however denied the charges. “It is an old video. The distribution of money to the girl children was a part of ‘Kanya Pujan’ (worshipping of girl children), a tradition followed by BJP ministers when they visit the villages,” he explained. Congress was trying to make a mountain out of molehill by raking up a non-issue like this for electoral gains, BJP spokesman here Rajneesh Agrawal said.

 

Twenty-eight Assembly constituencies in MP are going to by-polls on November 3.

