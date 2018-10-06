The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:39 AM IST

India, All India

Vishwa Hindu Parishad demands ordinance on Ram Temple

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 6, 2018, 5:22 am IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2018, 5:23 am IST

The VHP wants that the Ram Temple should be constructed at the site before the last sunset of 2018.

The Ayodhya title suit is scheduled to come up for hearing before the Supreme Court on October 29. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The Ayodhya title suit is scheduled to come up for hearing before the Supreme Court on October 29. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in three states and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday tried to revive the Ram Janam-bhoomi issue by setting a “deadline” for the the Narendra Modi-led BJP government to  bring an ordinance in the Winter Session of Parliament for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) affiliate VHP’s “Uchchatar Adhikar Samiti (high-powered committee)” of saints and seers, which met at its headquarters in New Delhi, passed a resolution demanding an ordinance in Parliament that would pave the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

One of the seers, it was learnt, said that if the government can bring an ordinance against instant triple talaq and against the apex court’s decision on the SC/ST Act, why can’t it bring an ordinance or a legislation for the Ram Temple.

“We believe that bringing in an ordinance is not impossible. We hope that this can be brought in during the upcoming Winter Session,” said Alok Kumar, VHP’s working president, calling it the final battle for the construction of the temple.

“If that does not happen, then all the options are open before us. The future course of action will be decided during the two-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ to be held next year on the sidelines of the Maha Kumbh in Allahabad,” Mr Kumar said, adding that huge public meetings would be organised in each parliamentary constituency from next month to mount pressure on the government.

“We want that before the last sunset of 2018, the temple should be constructed at the site,” said Mr Kumar.

The VHP committee, headed by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the acting chief of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, said that it is unsure if the Supreme Court would deliver a favourable judgment for construction of the temple. The Ayodhya title suit is scheduled to come up for hearing before the Supreme Court on October 29.

The VHP also decided that representatives of Hindu religious institutions would build pressure on governors and MPs to raise the issue with the Prime Minister and in Parliament.

In the evening, a delegation of saints met President Ram Nath Kovind with their demand of construction of the temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The VHP claimed that the President assured them that he would write to the PM on the issue. Seers are also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said that a seer suggested that a visit to the Ram Temple site by the Prime Minister would dispel doubts among “Rambhakts” that the Central government is not serious about building the Ram Temple.

The committee, attended by more than 48 heads of various peeths from across the country,  predicted that if the temple is built, the Modi-led NDA would win the 2019 elections with a bigger margin than 2014.

Replying to a question on why the VHP waited for four years before raising the issue just before the Lok Sabha polls, Mr Kumar said that they were getting “positive indications” from the apex court and had to wait till it delivered a judgment but the case only got delayed.

During the meeting, sources said, seers reminded the BJP of its poll promise of building the Ram Temple and raised questions as to why the construction of the temple is getting delayed when the BJP-led NDA is ruling 22 states.

Tags: vishwa hindu parishad, narendra modi, ram temple
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra police files case against Tanushree for comments against political leader

2

Tracking indoor air quality can help mitigate home pollution

3

Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim to star in Y-Films’ Pyaar Actually

4

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

5

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham