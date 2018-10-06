EC announces poll dates for Rajasthan, 4 other states; results on Dec 11

Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh will finish polling in November.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram assembly polls will be held before December 15, CEC OP Rawat said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Telangana and Rajasthan will vote on December 7, and Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on November 28, Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat announced on Saturday.

The fifth state Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases -- on November 12 and November 20.

Counting of votes for all five states will be held on December 11.

The model of conduct will come to force in all poll-bound states with immediate effect, CEC Rawat said.

Chattisgarh Assembly term is expiring on January 5, 2019, Madhya Pradesh Assembly on January 7, 2019, Rajasthan Assembly on January 20, 2019 and Mizoram Assembly on December 15, 2018.

Telangana was to vote mid-2019 but Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao dissolved the Assembly last month, necessitating immediate elections.