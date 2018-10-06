Six face action for backing UP cops in techie murder

DGP O.P. Singh on Thursday had warned the policemen not to indulge in activities that violate their service rules.

Lucknow: Six police personnel including in charge of three police stations in Lucknow, were removed from their posts and three constables were suspended after their social media posts publicly announcing their participation in observing Friday as Black Day by tying black bands on their arms went viral.

A section of the constables had given a call to observe Friday as Black Day in support of their imprisoned colleagues — Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar, both accused of murdering Apple executive Vivek Tiwari.

These police personnel have been running a campaign on the social media to mobilise support and funds for their legal battle. They claim that government action against their colleagues is one-sided.

DIG Praveen Kumar told reporters on Friday, “In-charge of Naka, Gudam-ba and Aliganj police stations in Lucknow have been removed and a departmental probe has also been ordered in the matter.”

He also announced the suspension of three constables posted in these police stations who posed with black bands for photographs posted on the social media.

DGP O.P. Singh on Thursday had warned the policemen not to indulge in activities that violate their service rules.

Earlier, two former constables — Brijendra Yad-av and Avinash Pathak — were arrested from Vara-nasi and Mirzapur respe-ctively, while a constable, Sarvesh Choudhary, attached to 25 battalion PAC Rae Bareli, was also suspended on Thursday.

An FIR has also been lodged against Sarvesh who posted an 11-minute video in which he claims that he has been collecting money for his two colleagues accused in the killing of Vivek Tiwari.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath summoned DGP O.P. Singh, instructing him to firmly deal with indiscipline in the police force.