The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:39 AM IST

India, All India

Six face action for backing UP cops in techie murder

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Oct 6, 2018, 5:37 am IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2018, 5:37 am IST

DGP O.P. Singh on Thursday had warned the policemen not to indulge in activities that violate their service rules.

Vivek Tiwari (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | vivek.tiwari)
 Vivek Tiwari (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | vivek.tiwari)

Lucknow: Six police personnel including in charge of three police stations in Lucknow, were removed from their posts and three constables were suspended after their social media posts publicly announcing their participation in observing Friday as Black Day by tying black bands on their arms went viral.

A section of the constables had given a call to observe Friday as Black Day in support of their imprisoned colleagues — Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar, both accused of murdering Apple executive Vivek Tiwari.  

These police personnel have been running a campaign on the social media to mobilise support and funds for their legal battle. They claim that government action against their colleagues is one-sided.

DIG Praveen Kumar told reporters on Friday, “In-charge of Naka, Gudam-ba and Aliganj police stations in Lucknow have been removed and a departmental probe has also been ordered in the matter.”

He also announced the suspension of three constables posted in these police stations who posed with black bands for photographs posted on the social media.

DGP O.P. Singh on Thursday had warned the policemen not to indulge in activities that violate their service rules.

Earlier, two former constables — Brijendra Yad-av and Avinash Pathak — were arrested from Vara-nasi and Mirzapur respe-ctively, while a constable, Sarvesh Choudhary, attached to 25 battalion PAC Rae Bareli, was also suspended on Thursday.

An FIR has also been lodged against Sarvesh who posted an 11-minute video in which he claims that he has been collecting money for his two colleagues accused in the killing of Vivek Tiwari.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath summoned DGP O.P. Singh, instructing him to firmly deal with indiscipline in the police force.

Tags: yogi adityanath, up police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra police files case against Tanushree for comments against political leader

2

Tracking indoor air quality can help mitigate home pollution

3

Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim to star in Y-Films’ Pyaar Actually

4

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

5

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, 'Namaste England' stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and 'Andhadhun' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu were spotted during the promotions of their film. Check out the latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Salman-Varun at airport, Arjun-Pari, Tabu-Ayushmann promote film

Members of the Kapoor family and stars from the film industry were seen arriving for the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away recently,

Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Family, celebs remember ‘First Lady of B'wood’

Ahead of the film release, a special screening of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma debut film LoveYatri was organised in Mumbai last night. Salman’s friends Sonakshi Sinha, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actress Daishy Shah, Kiara Advani, Sangeeta Bijlani and others attended this screening. On the other hand, AndhaDhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte promoted their film in Delhi College. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Iulia watch LoveYatri and Ayushmann-Radhika promote AndhaDhun

Nervous or excited? As the release dates of their films come closer, the teams of ‘Helicopter Eela’ and ‘Loveyatri’ were at promotional events in Mu

Only few more days to go: Ajay-Kajol twin, Aayush-Warina groove for ventures

Unlike Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind man in ‘AndhaDhun’, stars came with extra alert eyes to figure out the suspense in the film at a scr

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann, Radhika welcome stars galore for their ‘blind date’

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday and along with members of the Kapoor family, several stars were seen arriving at her residence in Mumbai and at the funeral. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Krishna Raj Kapoor: Bachchans, Aamir, Alia, others bid final goodbye

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham