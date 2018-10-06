The Asian Age | News

Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to bring petrol, diesel under GST

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 6, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2018, 1:31 am IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Congress president . Rahul Gandhi appealed to Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi on Friday to bring petrol and diesel under the purview of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying the people were distressed over their skyrocketing prices.

The Congress earlier said that the rise in petrol and diesel prices were due to “excessive taxes” imposed by the central and state governments. He tweeted, “Respected Modi ji, the common man is very distressed over skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel. Kindly bring petrol and diesel under the purview of GST,”

The demand comes a day after the Centre announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre for petrol and diesel. Of the total reduction, Rs 1.50 per litre of excise duty would be borne by the central government and the remaining Rs1 will be borne by the oil marketing companies.

The Congress chief has been attacking the government over high petrol and diesel prices and his party has accused the ruling dispensation of earning Rs 13 lakh crore due to taxes imposed on petrol and diesel.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala earlier claimed that the government reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel is a “panic reaction” after facing public ire and an “imminent defeat” for the BJP in upcoming assembly elections in five states, and said the step will bring little relief to the people as it is like “reducing death sentence to life imprisonment”.

BJP president Amit Shah said that the recent cut in fuel prices by the government shows that Modi government’s sensitivity towards people.

Petroleum Minister Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier said that bringing auto fuels under GST was being considered by the government as part of a “holistic strategy” to combat the rising prices.

No decision has been taken by the GST council yet. The Congress has been demanding fuel under the ambit of GST since the implementation of GST last year

