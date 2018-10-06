Odisha BJP wants PM Modi to contest from Puri

However, the party’s Parliamentary board will take a final call on the candidature of the Modi from Puri,” added Mr Panda.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party unit has given a proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from Puri constituency during the ensuing general polls in 2019, state party president Basant Panda said on Friday.

“We want the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from Puri. However, the party’s Parliamentary board will take a final call on the candidature of the Modi from Puri,” added Mr Panda.

“Our Mission 120 in Odisha is on right track and the party will achieve more than that during the forthcoming polls which is also reflected in public opinion poll,” Mr Panda said.

The proposal comes a day after the ABP News-C Voter ‘Desh ka Mood’ survey predicted that Narendra Modi-led BJP is likely to win big in Odisha during the upcoming 2019 general elections even though it will not be a smooth ride for its ruling alliance NDA, which is projected to emerge victorious in 276 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country.

“BJP is seeking to brighten its prospects in the eastern state where speculations of Mr Modi contesting on a seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are rife. If that happens, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is likely to get 13 seats,” the survey report quoted.

The survey also stated that it will be a major setback for BJD which is likely to win six Lok Sabha seats out of 21 seats, while others including Congress may get just two if elections are held today.