Saturday, Oct 06, 2018 | Last Update : 04:43 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: 15 killed, 10 critical as congested minibus falls into deep gorge

PTI
Published : Oct 6, 2018, 3:21 pm IST
Driver of the jam-packed minibus lost control and it rolled down 200-ft into the deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Rescuers took time to reach the spot due to the steep slope, police said, adding the rescue operation were still on when last reports were received. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Banihal/Jammu: At least 15 people were killed and 17 injured on Saturday when a minibus fell into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near here, a senior police officer said. 

"Bodies of 15 people were retrieved from the accident site. Of the 17 injured, the condition of 10 was stated to be critical and they have been airlifted to Jammu for specialised treatment," Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Rafiq-ul-Hassan, told PTI. 

Ramban SSP Anita Sharma said the jam-packed minibus was going to Ramban from Banihal. On reaching Kela Morh near Maroof, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down the 200-ft-deep gorge, she said. 

According to the DIG, police and Army personnel, along with local volunteers, were engaged in the rescue operation. It took time for the rescuers to reach the ill-fated vehicle due to the steep slope, he said, adding the rescue operation was still continuing when last reports were received.

