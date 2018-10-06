The Asian Age | News

Election Commission set to announce poll dates for 4 states today

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, EC may announce dates for Telangana as well.

While polls in Chhattisgarh are likely to be held in two phases, elections in the other states might see polling in one phase. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce Saturday the poll schedules for Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The commission has convened a press conference Saturday afternoon. 

It will also most likely announce the poll schedule for Telangana. Sources in the commission said that the entire election exercise will be completed by the first week of December.   

While polls in Chhattisgarh are likely to be held in two phases, elections in the other states might see polling in one phase, they said. 

