The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

India, All India

Congress practicing vote bank politics, dividing people to attain power: PM Modi

PTI
Published : Oct 6, 2018, 5:22 pm IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2018, 5:22 pm IST

'With great difficulty, the country has picked the right direction now after 60 years. Don't give them another chance again,' PM Modi said.

'They allocate the budget as per vote bank politics and therefore overall development does not happen,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)
 'They allocate the budget as per vote bank politics and therefore overall development does not happen,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Ajmer: In a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the party of practising vote bank politics and dividing people to get into power, while speaking in Ajmer on Saturday, ahead of the announcement of assembly election dates for Rajasthan and four other states by the year-end.

He asked people not to let the Congress get into power again. PM Modi added that parties that do vote bank politics divide the bureaucracy when they are in power. This adversely affects governance, he said.

"They allocate the budget as per vote bank politics and therefore overall development does not happen," he said at the meeting which marked the end of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's state-wide political 'yatra'.

"The Congress has established this tradition in the past 60 years," PM Modi said.

"With great difficulty, the country has picked the right direction now after 60 years. Don't give them another chance again," he added.

The Congress leaders were questioning the surgical strikes by the Army across the Line of Control two years ago and "insulting" soldiers. "They should be ashamed of indulging in such politics, PM Modi said.

The rally marked the end of Raje's 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra', an outreach exercise by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Prime Minister's rally ended shortly before the Election Commission's press conference in Delhi announcing the polling dates for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana.

Rajasthan will go to the polls on December 7. Counting will take place in all five states on December 11, the EC announced.

Tags: pm modi, rajasthan assembly election, congress, bjp
Location: India, Rajasthan, Ajmer

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

2

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

3

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

4

Online bullying — A serious problem: Poll

5

Holy Cow! A $100K meteorite was being used as a doorstop rock

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham