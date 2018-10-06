Confident of CWC nod for Mekedatu, says Karnataka CM

These facts have been brought to the notice of the Union Minister, who has further given necessary direction to CWC officials, he added.

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Friday expressed confidence that the state will soon get clearance from the Central Water Commission for the proposed `5,912-crore Mekedatu project on the Cauvery river. The chief minister met Union Water Resources and Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in the national capital and raised several issues including Mekedatu project, Mahadayi river as well as funds to repair national highways passing through the state. He also asked farmers to submit requisite details to avail of Rs 45,000 crore farm-loan waiver announced by the government and said there is no need to panic as no deadline has been fixed to submit the forms.

“On the Mekedatu project, he (Gadkari) responded positively. After today's talks, I am confident of getting approval any time soon,” Kumaraswamy told reporters after the meeting. After getting the CWC approval to the project, the state will have to take forest and environment clearances from the central government,” he said.

Expressing concern over delay in construction of the Mekedatu dam project, Mr Kumaraswamy said a lot of time has been wasted and there is an urgent need to minimise the spillage of surplus river water to the sea.

“We have already released 346 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu. There is a spillage of over 200 TMC of surplus water into the sea. Had we saved this water, we could have used it next year in times of rainfall shortage,” he said.

These facts have been brought to the notice of the Union Minister, who has further given necessary direction to CWC officials, he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Kumaraswamy also asked farmers to submit requisite details to avail of ` 45,000 crore farm-loan waiver announced by the government and said there is no need to panic as no deadline has been fixed to submit the forms.Kumaraswamy said misinformation was being spread in the state that there is a deadline to avail of the benefit, “causing panic among farmers”.

Mr Kumaraswamy said his cabinet has approved a ‘debt relief act’ that aims to protect farmers from harassment at the hands of private lenders and appealed them not to take extreme steps like committing suicide.

The state is now awaiting approval from the Centre to roll out the legislation.

"We will be successful in implementing the loan waiver scheme, if farmers provide all details properly. There is no deadline for this. No need to fear. Don't pay heed to misinformation," Mr Kumaraswamy said after meeting the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the debt relief law and flood aid.

Under the loan waiver scheme, farmers are required to submit certain details so that the government can transfer funds directly into their bank accounts and ensure no middlemen takes advantage, he said.