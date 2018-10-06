The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:39 AM IST

India, All India

Bishop writes to PM Modi after church attack in Varanasi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 6, 2018, 12:29 am IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2018, 5:39 am IST

A case has been filed and the matter is being probed, senior officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lucknow: Sixty persons have been booked for breaking into a church in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi and creating ruckus.

The incident took place earlier this week at the Saint Thomas Church and action was initiated after Bishop Peter Baldev wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking action against the guilty.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Bishop Baldev urged him to ensure action against those who indulge in violence in religious places and vitiate the peaceful atmosphere.

The Bishop said that activists who claimed to belong to a fringe group, barged into the church and vandalised it , accusing the pastor of converting Hindus to Christianity.

Station house officer of the Dashashwamedh Police Station,  B.K. Shukla,  said that  “Nearly 60 unidentified men have been booked for creating ruckus at the church, breaking the lock of the entry gate and also for threatening the members there. We are trying to confirm the identity of the attackers and they will be arrested soon”.

In another incident, activists of the same fringe outfit allegedly beat up a man in Orderly Bazar area of Varanasi, accusing the elderly of converting members of a Hindu family to Christianity on Thursday.

A case has been filed and the matter is being probed, senior officials said.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, bishop, saint thomas church
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra police files case against Tanushree for comments against political leader

2

Tracking indoor air quality can help mitigate home pollution

3

Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim to star in Y-Films’ Pyaar Actually

4

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

5

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham